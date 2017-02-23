Rihanna Is Harvard University’s Humanitarian Of The Year

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Rihanna Is Harvard University’s Humanitarian Of The Year

Music's badgal will accept the award on February 28.

15 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Rihanna is slated to receive a top honor from one of the most prestigious educational institutions in the world.

The Harvard University Foundation will bestow the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year award to the Bajan superstar for her charitable work in education and public health, the Harvard Gazette reports. Rihanna will personally accept the award on February 28.

“Rihanna has charitably built a state-of- the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados,” foundation director, S. Allen Counter said in an interview with the Gazette.

“She has also created the Clara and Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program [named for her grandmother and grandfather] for students attending college in the U.S. from Caribbean countries, and supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, a multiyear campaign that will provide children with access to education in over 60 developing countries, giving priority to girls and those affected by lack of access to education in the world today.”

Past Black recipients include singer Lionel Richie, actress Ruby Dee, actor James Earl Jones and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

SOURCE: Harvard Gazette

SEE ALSO:

Beyoncé, Rihanna, Drake, Chance The Rapper & Kanye Among Grammy Award Nominees

Missing Backup Dancer For Rihanna & Beyoncé Found Safe, Police Say

Celeb Pics Of The Week 11/26 – 12/2/16: The Obamas Light The National Christmas Tree, Rihanna Meets Prince Harry & More!

48 photos Launch gallery

Celeb Pics Of The Week 11/26 – 12/2/16: The Obamas Light The National Christmas Tree, Rihanna Meets Prince Harry & More!

Continue reading Celeb Pics Of The Week 11/26 – 12/2/16: The Obamas Light The National Christmas Tree, Rihanna Meets Prince Harry & More!

Celeb Pics Of The Week 11/26 – 12/2/16: The Obamas Light The National Christmas Tree, Rihanna Meets Prince Harry & More!

Check out what your fave celebs were up to this week!    

Harvard University , Humanitarian of the Year Award , rihanna

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s Why Trey Songz Waited So Long To…
 15 hours ago
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2
Kanye West Gets Immortalized With Gold Crucifixion Sculpture…
 16 hours ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
FUTURE “DRACO” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 22 hours ago
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Says Her Fort Worth House Could…
 2 days ago
Jay Z Makes History With The Songwriters Hall…
 2 days ago
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy With Ex Brittany Bell
 2 days ago
Watch: Allison Williams Wants To Pick Ta-Nehisi Coates…
 2 days ago
Sean Kingston Speaks Out On Reportedly Being Jumped…
 2 days ago
One For The Books! Rihanna Breaks Michael Jackson’s Record
 2 days ago
So Cute! See The First Photo Of Lauryn…
 2 days ago
Here’s How Chris Brown Feels About The Soulja…
 2 days ago
Wireless Festival 2016 - Day 2
Future Confirms New Album “HNDRXX” Dropping This Friday
 2 days ago
106 & Party
Migos Allegedly Jumped Sean Kingston Tuesday Night In…
 2 days ago
The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty
 3 days ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd’s “Legend Of The Fall” Tour Coming…
 3 days ago
Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival - Day 1
J. Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only” World Tour…
 3 days ago
photos