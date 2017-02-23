Ring The Alarm: You’ll Have To Wait Until 2018 To See Beyoncé At Coachella

NewsOne Staff

Yes, you read that correctly.

Beyoncé will not grace the stage at the yearly music festival according to a Facebook statement released by Coachella on Thursday afternoon.

According to the post, doctors ordered that the singer take on a less demanding schedule during the duration of her pregnancy.

Queen Bey almost broke the internet on February 1 when she released an image of herself surrounded by flowers in her pregnant glory, leading many to wonder how she would put on the same high-energy set with not one, but two babies in tow.

Her camps has remained particularly mum, but a report from TMZ in early February stated Mrs. Knowles-Carter booked two high-profile acts to accompany her on stage. No word yet who the two artists are, or if they will still perform in Bey’s absence.

Guess her Grammy performance will just have to sustain us for a little while longer.

So, save your coins kids if you want to see Bey put on in 2018!

SOURCE: TMZ

