News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Sex, Lies & Drama: 5 Reasons You Need To Watch ‘Media’ On TV One

From sex and lies to family drama, TV One's 'Media' is about to be your favorite new guilty TV pleasure.

15 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

The Storyline…

What would an evening of weekend TV be without juicy story lines and plot twists that make you say ‘Oh hell no.’ TV One’s new drama Media taps into our guilty pleasures and delivers it on a boujee gold platter. Media, which parallels the life of Radio One mogul Cathy Hughes, follows the company J.U.M.P media as they battle a dueling family for the top spot in the game and bragging rights of course.

It’s Sexy

There are plenty of clutch-pearl worthy moments in Media like sexual romps in the staircase and a gold-digger who has her thighs eyes on getting in on the family fortune by any means.

***Spoiler Alert*** There’s also a really creepy masturbation scene unlike anything we’ve seen on TV. Be prepared to

Celebrity Appearances

Within the first ten minutes of Media, were gifted with appearances by Tyrese and rapper T.I. and Jermaine Dupri. How about that for trap soul?!

Get Your Fix Eye-Candy Fix

We’re swooning over the way Blue Kimble wears a suit or how Brian White looks without one. Between Pooch Hall, Gary Dourdan and Stephen Bishop, there’s plenty of fine a** Black men to fill an hour.

The Fashions

Penny Johnson-Jerald, the matriarch of the Jones family, runs a tight business but doesn’t skimp on her fashion. From bedazzled Kaftans to décolleté black and white gowns, and fierce pantsuits on the women in the family, Media feeds our style style needs.

***Bonus***

Media is produced by a Black woman (Cathy Hughes) and has an all-Black cast. Need we say more?

Catch Media when it premieres Saturday at 8/7c on TV One.

RELATED STORIES:

Celebrities Attend TV One’s ‘Media’ Screening

TUNE IN: Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes And The Cast Of ‘Media’ Appear On ‘The Real’

Cathy Hughes , media

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Sex, Lies & Drama: 5 Reasons You Need To Watch ‘Media’ On TV One

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s Why Trey Songz Waited So Long To…
 15 hours ago
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2
Kanye West Gets Immortalized With Gold Crucifixion Sculpture…
 16 hours ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
FUTURE “DRACO” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 22 hours ago
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Says Her Fort Worth House Could…
 2 days ago
Jay Z Makes History With The Songwriters Hall…
 2 days ago
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy With Ex Brittany Bell
 2 days ago
Watch: Allison Williams Wants To Pick Ta-Nehisi Coates…
 2 days ago
Sean Kingston Speaks Out On Reportedly Being Jumped…
 2 days ago
One For The Books! Rihanna Breaks Michael Jackson’s Record
 2 days ago
So Cute! See The First Photo Of Lauryn…
 2 days ago
Here’s How Chris Brown Feels About The Soulja…
 2 days ago
Wireless Festival 2016 - Day 2
Future Confirms New Album “HNDRXX” Dropping This Friday
 2 days ago
106 & Party
Migos Allegedly Jumped Sean Kingston Tuesday Night In…
 2 days ago
The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty
 3 days ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd’s “Legend Of The Fall” Tour Coming…
 3 days ago
Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival - Day 1
J. Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only” World Tour…
 3 days ago
photos