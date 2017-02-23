Rihanna Given A Huge Honor From Harvard University

It looks like the recognition keeps on coming for Rihanna this week. After breaking Michael Jackson’s record on the Billboard Hot 100, Rihanna is now being honored with the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award from the prestigious Harvard University.

Harvard Foundation director S. Allen Counter explains, “Rihanna has charitably built a state-of-the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados”

He adds, “She has also created the Clara and Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program [named for her grandmother and grandfather] for students attending college in the U.S. from Caribbean countries…and supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, a multiyear campaign that will provide children with access to education in over 60 developing countries, giving priority to girls and those affected by lack of access to education in the world today.”

Rihanna celebrated the launch of her scholarship program last year when she said, “To be able to give the gift of an education is actually an honor.” She ensures, “Higher education will help provide perspective, opportunities, and learning to a group of kids who really deserve it. I am thrilled to be able to do this.”

Rihanna will join past Harvard honorees such as tennis star Arthur Ashe and actor James Earl Jones.

Another congratulations to Rihanna!

