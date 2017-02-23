News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Girl, Bye! Sage Steele Has Experienced The ‘Worst Racism’ From Black People

The ESPN anchor vents her fustration.

17 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2017 Miss America Competition - Red Carpet

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty


It seems like ESPN anchor Sage Steele is continuing her critiques of the Black community by claiming the worst racism she’s received has come from Black people. On a panel discussing race and faith, called Under Our Skin, Steele had this to say:

“There are times that I believe that we, as African Americans, can be hypocritical, and that is to not look ourselves in the mirror when we are saying certain things and blaming other groups for one thing when we are doing the exact same thing. … The worst racism that I have received [as a biracial woman married to a white man], and I mean thousands and thousands over the years, is from black people, who in my mind thought would be the most accepting because there has been that experience. … But even as recent[ly] as the last couple of weeks, the words that I have had thrown at me I can’t repeat here, and it’s 99 percent from people with my skin color. But if a white person said those words to me, what would happen? … How do we, [with Christianity] as our foundation, address this honestly with each other and these communities? Because to me, if we don’t start with ourselves in any issue, how can you point the fingers at somebody else?”

Steele must have missed the history lesson of how “starting with ourselves” hasn’t defended Black people from racists attacks.

Steele has a history of policing people’s way of protesting issues concerning not just Black people, but other frustrated groups in this country as well. Check out words from her Instagram post below when protest broke out over the Muslim country bans:


She’s even gone as far as to cut off Win Butler, singer of Arcade Fire, when he tried to talk politics at the All-Star Game.


I guess “starting with ourselves” is the single and only option for Steele when it comes to politics in this country.

espn , racism , Sage Steele

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Girl, Bye! Sage Steele Has Experienced The ‘Worst Racism’ From Black People

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s Why Trey Songz Waited So Long To…
 15 hours ago
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2
Kanye West Gets Immortalized With Gold Crucifixion Sculpture…
 16 hours ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
FUTURE “DRACO” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 22 hours ago
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Says Her Fort Worth House Could…
 2 days ago
Jay Z Makes History With The Songwriters Hall…
 2 days ago
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy With Ex Brittany Bell
 2 days ago
Watch: Allison Williams Wants To Pick Ta-Nehisi Coates…
 2 days ago
Sean Kingston Speaks Out On Reportedly Being Jumped…
 2 days ago
One For The Books! Rihanna Breaks Michael Jackson’s Record
 2 days ago
So Cute! See The First Photo Of Lauryn…
 2 days ago
Here’s How Chris Brown Feels About The Soulja…
 2 days ago
Wireless Festival 2016 - Day 2
Future Confirms New Album “HNDRXX” Dropping This Friday
 2 days ago
106 & Party
Migos Allegedly Jumped Sean Kingston Tuesday Night In…
 2 days ago
The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty
 3 days ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd’s “Legend Of The Fall” Tour Coming…
 3 days ago
Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival - Day 1
J. Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only” World Tour…
 3 days ago
photos