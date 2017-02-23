Here’s Why Trey Songz Waited So Long To Release Self-Titled Album, ‘Tremaine’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Photo by

Here’s Why Trey Songz Waited So Long To Release Self-Titled Album, ‘Tremaine’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

15 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Thought Trey Songz was looking for love in a new reality show? Think again…

Trigga stopped by “Kels in the Afternoon” to talk about his new self-titled album, Tremaine, and explained how the reality idea was just to draw people in; it’s all a part of a series of music videos to go along with the project he says is an extension of Trigga (2014). 

Even still, people wondered if Trey was really looking for love and he says ideally, yes, but it’s something he has to mentally prepare for.

Press play up top to hear whether or not he’s prepared to shoot his shot with Ashanti, what’s the deal with Keke Palmer, why he waited three years to release another album and what to expect from his art/namesake.

New episodes will air every Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on TremaineThePlayboy.com and Tremaine is due on March 24. Check out the photos below…

Want news at your fingertips? Text "QCREW" to 24042 to join our text club!


