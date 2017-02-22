News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Cam Newton Giving Us Silk Swag At The Skating Rink?

15 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

NFL Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton was recently spotted roller-skating in Atlanta wearing a Versace Fantasia Silk short-sleeve shirt.

The $318 shirt had an intricate design of blue, black, white and gold colors with a hint of pink flowers around the collar and down the front. Oh, and let us not forget the Versace Medusa belt he’s also wearing which costs $525.

He then paired the silk shirt with a nice leather jacket and exchanged the roller skates for leather black shoes with gold straps, again Versace for about $669.

You all know Cam never fails to bring it when it comes to steppin’ out in the most fashionable (and interesting) way.

The wardrobe selection may be costly, but is he rocking it? Is it HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take a vote and let us know what you think!


DON’T MISS:

Cam Newton Sued For Reportedly Trashing Rental Home After Super Bowl Loss

Versace, Versace: Does This Fashion House Have A “Code” For Black Customers?

First Lady Michelle Obama Stuns In Rose Gold Versace Gown At Final State Dinner

14 Photos Of Designer Donatella Versace With Her Famous Friends

14 photos Launch gallery

14 Photos Of Designer Donatella Versace With Her Famous Friends

Continue reading 14 Photos Of Designer Donatella Versace With Her Famous Friends

14 Photos Of Designer Donatella Versace With Her Famous Friends

Black Athletes , Black NFL quarterbacks , Cam Newton , versace

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
FUTURE “DRACO” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 1 hour ago
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Says Her Fort Worth House Could…
 17 hours ago
Jay Z Makes History With The Songwriters Hall…
 18 hours ago
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy With Ex Brittany Bell
 18 hours ago
Watch: Allison Williams Wants To Pick Ta-Nehisi Coates…
 18 hours ago
Sean Kingston Speaks Out On Reportedly Being Jumped…
 18 hours ago
One For The Books! Rihanna Breaks Michael Jackson’s Record
 20 hours ago
So Cute! See The First Photo Of Lauryn…
 21 hours ago
Here’s How Chris Brown Feels About The Soulja…
 23 hours ago
Wireless Festival 2016 - Day 2
Future Confirms New Album “HNDRXX” Dropping This Friday
 1 day ago
106 & Party
Migos Allegedly Jumped Sean Kingston Tuesday Night In…
 1 day ago
The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty
 2 days ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd’s “Legend Of The Fall” Tour Coming…
 2 days ago
Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival - Day 1
J. Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only” World Tour…
 2 days ago
106 & Party
MIGOS “BAD & BOUJEE” ON ‘ELLEN’
 2 days ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 2 days ago
photos