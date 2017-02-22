Are Future & Rocko Still Beefing? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

There have been rumors about Future and Rocko beefing for years, with allegations that Future transgressed on an agreement they had that would toss revenue to Rocko for his first 6 albums. But since Future’s new self-titled album came out, the two seem to have been making nice.

Still, it doesn’t look like they will be besties again just yet. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Smiley Morning Show.”

