Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Are Future & Rocko Still Beefing? [EXCLUSIVE]

16 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


There have been rumors about Future and Rocko beefing for years, with allegations that Future transgressed on an agreement they had that would toss revenue to Rocko for his first 6 albums. But since Future’s new self-titled album came out, the two seem to have been making nice.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Still, it doesn’t look like they will be besties again just yet. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Why You Should NOT Do What Future Does [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Gucci Mane & Future’s Mixtape Shouldn’t Be Free [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why It Was Unlikely That Ciara Would Win Sole Custody Of Baby Future [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Classic Men: Celebrities Who Clean Up Well!

30 photos Launch gallery

Classic Men: Celebrities Who Clean Up Well!

Continue reading Classic Men: Celebrities Who Clean Up Well!

Classic Men: Celebrities Who Clean Up Well!

Albums , beef , Future , Lawsuit , lawyers , MONEY , Rocko

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
FUTURE “DRACO” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 1 hour ago
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Says Her Fort Worth House Could…
 17 hours ago
Jay Z Makes History With The Songwriters Hall…
 18 hours ago
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy With Ex Brittany Bell
 18 hours ago
Watch: Allison Williams Wants To Pick Ta-Nehisi Coates…
 18 hours ago
Sean Kingston Speaks Out On Reportedly Being Jumped…
 18 hours ago
One For The Books! Rihanna Breaks Michael Jackson’s Record
 20 hours ago
So Cute! See The First Photo Of Lauryn…
 21 hours ago
Here’s How Chris Brown Feels About The Soulja…
 24 hours ago
Wireless Festival 2016 - Day 2
Future Confirms New Album “HNDRXX” Dropping This Friday
 1 day ago
106 & Party
Migos Allegedly Jumped Sean Kingston Tuesday Night In…
 1 day ago
The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty
 2 days ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd’s “Legend Of The Fall” Tour Coming…
 2 days ago
Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival - Day 1
J. Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only” World Tour…
 2 days ago
106 & Party
MIGOS “BAD & BOUJEE” ON ‘ELLEN’
 2 days ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 2 days ago
photos