So Cute! See The First Photo Of Lauryn Hill’s Grandson

Grandma goals.

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Tanzania Education Trust Gala And Reception

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty


Lauryn Hill has yet another beautiful reflection of God’s grace to sing about.

Earlier this week, news broke that the singer’s eldest son, Zion, welcomed his first child, and L Boogie’s first grandchild into the world. The 41-year-old glam-ma took to Instagram to share the first photo of her grandbaby Zephaniah, simply captioning the gorgeous pic, “the joy.”

19-year-old Zion is known as the inspiration behind Lauryn’s 1998 hit song “To Zion.” It’s a beautiful thing when your babies have babies. Congrats to the Marley family!

