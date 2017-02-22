So Cute! See The First Photo Of Lauryn Hill’s Grandson

Lauryn Hill has yet another beautiful reflection of God’s grace to sing about.
Earlier this week, news broke that the singer’s eldest son, Zion, welcomed his first child, and L Boogie’s first grandchild into the world. The 41-year-old glam-ma took to Instagram to share the first photo of her grandbaby Zephaniah, simply captioning the gorgeous pic, “the joy.”
19-year-old Zion is known as the inspiration behind Lauryn’s 1998 hit song “To Zion.” It’s a beautiful thing when your babies have babies. Congrats to the Marley family!
