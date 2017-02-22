Entertainment News
One For The Books! Rihanna Breaks Michael Jackson’s Record

"Love on the Brain" challenges the competition on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rihanna has reached another monumental achievement. The multiplatinum selling singer has beat Michael Jackson in the race for the most top 10 Billboard Hot 100 U.S. singles.

Her emotional ballad “Love on the Brain” is the song that broke the record, being the 29-year old’s 30th single to be in the top 10. The legendary Michael Jackson had 29 singles in the top 10.

However, Rihanna does not hold the all-time record. This is still held by The Beatles and Madonna who have had 38 songs in the top 10. One way she’s beaten The Beatles is with the total of weeks all her #1 singles combined have stayed at the top of the charts. With 60 weeks, she now has to beat Mariah Carey’s 79 weeks total.

Considering how almost every Rihanna album produces a #1 single, the “Work” singer still has a chance at smashing records. Until then, the star is celebrating her achievements via Twitter:


Congrats to Rih!

