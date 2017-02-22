Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Sean Kingston Speaks Out On Reportedly Being Jumped By Migos

See for yourself in a just released video.

6 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

40th Anniversary American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Vespa / Getty


Sean Kingston appears to be safe and sound after allegedly being attacked by Migos at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas yesterday.

In a video post, the singer playfully sings “can’t keep a good man down!” He later rubs his unbothered face, teasing, “Look at ya boy man. It look like I got jumped?” See the video below:


Though the 27-year old singer didn’t mention Migos by name, it’s clear he’s been up to date on the discussion over his supposed altercation. Kingston can’t seem to avoid drama, even after his beef with The Game has seemed to die down. Is his Migos beef just another case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

Migos hasn’t responded to Kingston’s video. We’ll be sure to keep you updated if more news surfaces.

beef , Migos , sean kingston

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Sean Kingston Speaks Out On Reportedly Being Jumped By Migos

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Says Her Fort Worth House Could…
 5 hours ago
Jay Z Makes History With The Songwriters Hall…
 5 hours ago
Watch: Allison Williams Wants To Pick Ta-Nehisi Coates…
 6 hours ago
Sean Kingston Speaks Out On Reportedly Being Jumped…
 6 hours ago
One For The Books! Rihanna Breaks Michael Jackson’s Record
 8 hours ago
Here’s How Chris Brown Feels About The Soulja…
 11 hours ago
Wireless Festival 2016 - Day 2
Future Confirms New Album “HNDRXX” Dropping This Friday
 13 hours ago
106 & Party
Migos Allegedly Jumped Sean Kingston Tuesday Night In…
 13 hours ago
The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty
 1 day ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd’s “Legend Of The Fall” Tour Coming…
 1 day ago
Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival - Day 1
J. Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only” World Tour…
 1 day ago
106 & Party
MIGOS “BAD & BOUJEE” ON ‘ELLEN’
 2 days ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 2 days ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Reunion Recap: Security Held It Down During…
 2 days ago
Guess Who Backed Out Of The Chris Brown…
 2 days ago
Here’s How Many Millions Chance The Rapper Is…
 2 days ago
photos