Sean Kingston Speaks Out On Reportedly Being Jumped By Migos

Sean Kingston appears to be safe and sound after allegedly being attacked by Migos at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas yesterday.

In a video post, the singer playfully sings “can’t keep a good man down!” He later rubs his unbothered face, teasing, “Look at ya boy man. It look like I got jumped?” See the video below:

Though the 27-year old singer didn’t mention Migos by name, it’s clear he’s been up to date on the discussion over his supposed altercation. Kingston can’t seem to avoid drama, even after his beef with The Game has seemed to die down. Is his Migos beef just another case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

Migos hasn’t responded to Kingston’s video. We’ll be sure to keep you updated if more news surfaces.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: