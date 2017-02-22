Jay Z Makes History With The Songwriters Hall of Fame

It looks like hip-hop is finally getting its recognition for producing influential writers.

On June 5th, Jay Z will be the first rapper inducted into The Songwriters Hall of Fame. Other heavy hitters who will be inducted include Max Martin, Berry Gordy, Babyface, and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

The 47-year-old wordsmith is known for writing hits like “Dead Presidents II”, “Can I Get A…”, “Izzo (H.O.V.A.)” and duets such as “Empire State of Mind” with Alicia Keys.

Many artists have come out in support of Jay Z’s induction with producer extraordinaire Nile Rodgers, saying, “He has changed the way that we listen to music. He’s changed the way that we have fun.” Check out his impassioned statements below:

Even new generation artists such as Chance The Rapper have showed their celebration for Jay Z’s honor.

Congrats to Jay!

