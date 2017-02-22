Entertainment News
Selena Gomez Says Her Fort Worth House Could Be Yours For Only This Much

33 mins ago

The Weeknd’s bae Selena Gomez is selling her crib in Fort Worth in case you’re interested. This could now be your dream home that’ll only set you back $3 milli!


The more than 10,000-square-foot house at 4649 Saint Lauren Court in west Fort Worth’s exclusive Montserrat neighborhood has five bedrooms, six full and one half-bath, a lagoon-style saltwater pool, an outdoor family room, a tennis court, putting green and even a media room to entertain your other rich friends and family! Where will they park when they visit? Why in the 8-car garage of course!

Check out many more photos of the estate on NBC5 and watch a video of the humble abode below:

photos