Karrueche Reportedly Files Restraining Order Against Chris Brown

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS
The never-ending saga that is Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown just got another chapter. TMZ reports that Karrueche filed an restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Brown after he “told a few people that he was going to kill her.” Karrueche also reportedly told the judge years ago Chris “punched me in my stomach twice,” and “pushed me down the stairs.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The domestic violence restraining order requires Chris to stay 100 yards away from Karrueche, her mom and her brother. No word from Brown as of yet but you might want to watch is Instagram Account.
Source: TMZ
Related: [Watch] #TWIH: Soulja Boy Discusses The “Real” Reason Of The Beef With Chris Brown?
Related: Chris Brown’s Lamborghini Found Totaled In Beverly Hills
29 Photos Of Karrueche’s Perfectly Petite Body
29 photos Launch gallery
29 Photos Of Karrueche’s Perfectly Petite Body
1. Good Morning from Karrueche’s itty bitties.Source:Instagram 1 of 29
2. All that ass in the ocean.Source:Splash News 2 of 29
3. Peek-a-boo.Source:Instagram 3 of 29
4. Come and get ’em…Source:Instagram 4 of 29
5. Dimples & boobs.Source:Instagram 5 of 29
6. Those thangs in all red.Source:Instagram 6 of 29
7. Throw that ass in a circle.Source:Splash News 7 of 29
8. Meet the girls.Source:Instagram 8 of 29
9. Karrueche almost bares it all.Source:Instagram 9 of 29
10. Back that thang up.Source:Instagram 10 of 29
11. Those thangs in black and white.Source:Instagram 11 of 29
12. Karrueche flaunts her hot bod at the beach.Source:Splash News 12 of 29
13. The money shot.Source:Instagram 13 of 29
14. Stretching that booty.Source:Instagram 14 of 29
15. Front and center.Source:Instagram 15 of 29
16. Kae in her little black dress.Source:Instagram 16 of 29
17. That thang poking.Source:Instagram 17 of 29
18. Well, good morning.Source:Instagram 18 of 29
19. She got it.Source:Instagram 19 of 29
20. That thang strikes a pose.Source:Instagram 20 of 29
21. High fashion itty bitties.Source:Instagram 21 of 29
22. Godly.Source:Instagram 22 of 29
23. Kae’s itty bitties at close range.Source:Instagram 23 of 29
24. Sexy AF.Source:Instagram 24 of 29
25. Kiss her tiny ass.Source:Instagram 25 of 29
26. All green, too clean.Source:Instagram 26 of 29
27. Sculpted to perfection.Source:Instagram 27 of 29
28. Them thangs just chillin’.Source:Instagram 28 of 29
29. Look at the flick of the hip.Source:Instagram 29 of 29
comments – Add Yours