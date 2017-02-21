The Weeknd’s “Legend Of The Fall” Tour Coming to the DFW Will Include Rae Sremmurd, Belly & 6LACK

The Weeknd is headed out on his tour across North America soon and he recently announced he won’t be coming alone. The “Legend Of The Fall” tour will include special guests Rae Sremmurd, Belly, and rising newcomer 6LACK.

The “Legend Of The Fall” tour kicks off in Vancouver on April 25 and will be landing in the DFW on May 4 at the AAC. Check out the latest announcement about the tour via his IG post below and keep listening for your chance to win your way in!

NORTH AMERICA : @raesremmurd @belly @6lack A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Feb 20, 2017 at 3:06pm PST

