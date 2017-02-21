The Weeknd’s “Legend Of The Fall” Tour Coming to the DFW Will Include Rae Sremmurd, Belly & 6LACK

The Weeknd is headed out on his tour across North America soon and he recently announced he won’t be coming alone. The “Legend Of The Fall” tour will include special guests Rae Sremmurd, Belly, and rising newcomer 6LACK.
The “Legend Of The Fall” tour kicks off in Vancouver on April 25 and will be landing in the DFW on May 4 at the AAC. Check out the latest announcement about the tour via his IG post below and keep listening for your chance to win your way in!
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours