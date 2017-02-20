Entertainment News
Candice Boyd Talks Meeting Ne-Yo, Being a Preacher’s Daughter and Having a ‘Damn Good Time’

47 mins ago

When Ne-yo was looking for demo singers, Candice Boyd, an aspiring young singer caught his attention. The two got together in the studio and began work immediately. Demo singing morphed into writing sessions, which eventually lead to a deal with Compound University and from there, things really took off. She found herself in L.A. Reid’s office for a meeting initiated by NE-YO where she says Reid “pretty much offered me a contract on the spot. But I’m not arrogant about it; I wasn’t then, I’m not now. I’m humble because I know my gift comes from God.”

Candice is in a pretty good place. She recently released her official debut single, “Damn Good Time” featuring French Montana. Her debut album, which she is currently putting the final touches on and wrote much of herself, will display vulnerability and what she calls her “uncut, unfiltered” side. Being a preacher’s daughter, what does pops think of the provocative content coming out of her studio? Hear her answer and get to know Candice Boyd!

Continue reading Candice Boyd Talks Meeting Ne-Yo, Being a Preacher’s Daughter and Having a ‘Damn Good Time’

