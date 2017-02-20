Rickey Smiley Gets A Call About Black Tony’s Rent [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley was pissed when he got a voicemail from the landlord of the apartments where Black Tony lives. Not only did they ask Rickey for rent that is overdue, but they thought he was Black Tony’s roommate. Click on the audio player to hear what Rickey said to Black Tony about it in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

