Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Gets A Call About Black Tony’s Rent [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Rickey Smiley was pissed when he got a voicemail from the landlord of the apartments where Black Tony lives. Not only did they ask Rickey for rent that is overdue, but they thought he was Black Tony’s roommate. Click on the audio player to hear what Rickey said to Black Tony about it in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10am EST!

RELATED: Why Black Tony Locked Up A Motel Manager [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Rickey Smiley Wants Eugene To Stop Hanging With Black Tony [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: The Crazy Reason Why Black Tony Couldn’t Watch “The New Edition Story” [EXCLUSIVE]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show": 2017 Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

28 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show": 2017 Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Continue reading “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”: 2017 Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show": 2017 Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Black Tony , rent , rickey smiley

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
106 & Party
MIGOS “BAD & BOUJEE” ON ‘ELLEN’
 5 hours ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 5 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Reunion Recap: Security Held It Down During…
 14 hours ago
Guess Who Backed Out Of The Chris Brown…
 20 hours ago
Here’s How Many Millions Chance The Rapper Is…
 22 hours ago
Candice Boyd
Candice Boyd Talks Meeting Ne-Yo, Being a Preacher’s…
 22 hours ago
Huh? Kyrie Irving Claims The Earth Is Flat:…
 22 hours ago
Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy’s Family Night…
 23 hours ago
Guess Who Turned Down Appearing In Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’
 1 day ago
Big Sean Speaks Out On Being Attacked By…
 1 day ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kandi Continues Fighting The Urge To…
 2 days ago
Drake Opens Up About Meek Mill, Distancing Himself…
 2 days ago
Don Lemon Ain’t Got Time For ‘Fake News’
 2 days ago
What Is Happening?! Draymond Green Now Thinks The…
 2 days ago
Beyonce And Jay Z Made Their Way To…
 2 days ago
Muhammad Ali’s Vietnam War Refusal Will Be Documented…
 2 days ago
photos