Beyonce And Jay Z Made Their Way To NOLA During All-Star Weekend

2 days ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty


She might be pregnant with twins, but that’s not stopping Beyonce from enjoying the fun of New Orleans. The entertainer was spotted in the Big Easy with her husband, Jay Z; daughter, Blue Ivy; sister, Solange and nephew Julez during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Solange and her family have lived in NOLA for the past couple of years, so it’s not surprise to see the Knowles family together. But the photos have us wondering if Queen Bey was there for a quick visit or All-Star Game festivities.



During the day they were seen at a restaurant and Saturday evening they were spotted coming out of another establishment. We have a feeling there may be another Knowles appearance at tonight’s main event game.

We’ll keep our eyes open.

