Don Lemon Ain’t Got Time For ‘Fake News’

The best thing about being a seasoned and indispensable employee, is having the freedom to do whatever you want. Case in point: Don Lemon who shut down a commentator on his CNN show after talking about “fake news”.

The term coined by President Donald Trump has been a running theme to discredit news outlets for reporting on very real issues. Carrying on the Trump rhetoric are people like Sean Spicer, Omarosa Manigault and Paris Dennard who appear to blindly align with him.

In a discussion about the cost of Trump’s expenditures which include Melania’s NYC residence, protection for all his kids and going to his Mar-a-Lago home every single weekend he asks Dennard to speak on this.

Dennard told Lemon, “I think this is fake news. This is not a news story.”

Lemon interrupted, “Do you actually know what the definition of fake news is?” Dennard responded, “What we’re doing right now.”

To which Lemon responded, “There’s nothing fake about that. Please stop it with that stupid talking point that it is a fake news story. If you don’t want to participate in the news stories on this network, then don’t come on and participate. But don’t call them fake because you don’t agree with them.”

After all that, Dennard responds, “So let me tell you why this is fake news.”

To which Lemon immediately (and hilariously) ended the segment.

CNN released a statement: “Don said prior to getting to Paris Denard ‘this is short and I want to get everyone in.’ He was running up against time to end the show and the conversation went long. That is the reason the show ended as it did.”

