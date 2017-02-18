Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Custody War!! Actress Paula Patton Calls Cops “AGAIN” On R&B Singer Robin Thicke!!

51 mins ago

Jazze
Leave a comment
Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke

Source: Pharrell Williams (l) and Robin Thicke (r) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty I / Getty

The custody battle between R&B singer Robin Thicke and Actress Paula Patton has gotten extremely ugly!! They are in a custody battle of their 6 year old son Julian and according to TMZ here’s what recently happened when the two were to meet to exchange the kid.

“We’ve learned the incident went down Thursday at a Malibu park, where Paula was supposed to hand off 6-year-old Julian to the court-appointed monitor so Robin could have his visit. We’re told Robin was also present, but here lies the conflict.

Sources connected with Robin tell TMZ the singer was aware Paula has a restraining order but he never came close to her. The sources say Paula was an hour late and when she arrived she refused to give Julian to the monitor.  Our Paula sources say the monitor arrived at 3:13 PM and she arrived exactly on time at 3:30 PM.

Sources connected with Paula say Robin violated the restraining order and was feet from Paula when she arrived with her son. They say Julian decided he didn’t want to go with his dad and asked her to call 911.

We’re told Paula’s people called the cops, who came to the scene but by the time they got there Paula and Julian had left. When the deputies arrived, our Robin sources say the officers told him a black SUV resembling Paula’s had gotten in an accident. He freaked out and left to find the SUV.

Our Paula sources say she was not in an accident.”

Is Paula Patton using their child against Robin? What are your thoughts?

https://thebeatdfw.com/2952475/paula-patton-and-robin-thicke-fight-for-joint-custody-of-son/

https://thebeatdfw.com/2955003/declaration-reveals-robin-thicke-allegedly-hit-paula-patton/

TIDAL X 1015 Concert: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Robin Thicke, & More

33 photos Launch gallery

TIDAL X 1015 Concert: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Robin Thicke, & More

Continue reading Custody War!! Actress Paula Patton Calls Cops “AGAIN” On R&B Singer Robin Thicke!!

TIDAL X 1015 Concert: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Robin Thicke, & More

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Twitter: jazzeradiochica

Instagram: jazzeradiochica

Custody War , Julian , paula patton , Robin Thicke

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Blac Chyna/ Rob Kardashian
Its Official! Blac Chyna And Rob Khardashian Are…
 33 mins ago
Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke
Custody War!! Actress Paula Patton Calls Cops “AGAIN”…
 51 mins ago
Ariana Grande Hosts Official iHeartRadio After Party at 1 OAK at the Mirage
Big Sean, Migos and More Appear In Educational…
 22 hours ago
Migos In Concert - New York, NY
Migos Shock Ellen DeGeneres with Racks of Cash 
 24 hours ago
Future Says He’s ‘Not Perfect’ and Asks for Forgiveness
 2 days ago
Future In Concert - Atlanta, GA
Future Reveals “FUTURE” Album Tracklist
 2 days ago
Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj Are Back In…
 2 days ago
Adele’s Win Over Beyonce Wasn’t Racially Motivated Says…
 2 days ago
Chris Rock Calls Rick Ross “The Greatest Rapper Alive”
 2 days ago
Power Fall Fest
Lil Uzi Vert Says Face Tattoos Were Meant…
 3 days ago
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
How Our Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Valentine’s Day
 4 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 4 days ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Announces Surprise Album & New Tour Coming…
 4 days ago
TV One Founder Cathy Hughes Visits ‘The Real’…
 4 days ago
NSA Adviser Michael Flynn Was Fired By Obama,…
 4 days ago
Amber Rose Reveals The Status Of Her Relationship…
 4 days ago
photos