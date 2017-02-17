Migos Shock Ellen DeGeneres with Racks of Cash 

When the Migos visited Jimmy Kimmel last month, the late night host congratulated the trio on setting the record for the guests that most smelled like weed saying, “I want to congratulate you, I’ve never smelled more pot in our building. You set the record.”

In a new clip, the group could be seen with Ellen DeGeneres in the halls of her talk show pulling out a massive amount of cash. “Say $100,000?” Ellen asks. “Now what will you buy with that, most likely, tonight?”



With Migos continuing to find success in the music game, the green (in every sense of the word) keeps coming hard and fast. Their album ‘Culture’ released a few weeks ago debuted at number 1 on the on the Billboard 200, and just yesterday they announced a new partnership with with Motown/Capitol Records as an extension of the label’s deal with Quality Control.

Be sure to congratulate the Migos when they come to town as part of Future’s ‘Nobody Safe’ tour hitting the Starplex Pavilion June 24 and keep it on The Beat for your way in!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: