#HurtBae: Social Media Erupts After Girlfriend Confronts Cheating Ex

The viral video shows the heartbreaking moment when a woman confronts her ex about his infidelity.

7 hours ago

Krystal Franklin, Black America Web
What happens when two exes confront each other about cheating? The Scene explores the situation in a six minute video where a woman named Kourtney was cheated on multiple times. In a cringing, girl-what-are-you-doing kind of feeling, the two discussed what went wrong.

Watch the emotional exchange below.

Of course the controversial exchange made Black Twitter explode:

https://twitter.com/SxmplyNK/status/832256926083850240

https://twitter.com/_LUVLILFAITH/status/832257033499996161

