Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj Are Back In The Studio

Nicki Minaj is teasing more YM work again on Instagram. Nicki was back in the studio with Weezy F for another session, and shared a couple more photos, as well as a clip of Wayne skateboarding inside the studio, ’cause why not. This must mean album mode for the Young Money rappers, right? To add to the Young Money hype, Drake teased a YM reunion show during a recent London tour stop.

Finish this story [here]