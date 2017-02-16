Entertainment News
Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj Are Back In The Studio

15 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
2013 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty


Via | HotNewHipHop

Lil Wayne pulled out his skateboard and set up a mini ramp in the studio with Nicki Minaj.

The other week we got pretty excited when the Young Money frontrunners, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Drake, all reunited for a photo opp and a studio session too (one would hope they did more than take a pic together). We were so excited we even wrote a list of our favorite Young Money collaborative cuts. 

Nicki Minaj is teasing more YM work again on Instagram. Nicki was back in the studio with Weezy F for another session, and shared a couple more photos, as well as a clip of Wayne skateboarding inside the studio, ’cause why not. This must mean album mode for the Young Money rappers, right? To add to the Young Money hype, Drake teased a YM reunion show during a recent London tour stop.

Finish this story [here]

 

