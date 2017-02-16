Obama Returns To Chicago To Lay Groundwork For Presidential Center

Photo by

Obama Returns To Chicago To Lay Groundwork For Presidential Center

And just like that, one of the city’s most famous native sons returns to raise money and support for his legacy project.

11 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
After some glorious and much needed time off, Barack Obama returned to his adopted hometown of Chicago for the first time as ex-president on Wednesday, mapping plans for his Obama Presidential Center.

The Chicago Sun Times reports that Obama had four meetings on the South Side: One with community leaders at his Foundation’s Hyde Park offices, and three others relating to what will be a massive fundraising drive to raise hundreds of millions of dollars for the Obama Center, a museum, library and event complex.

Michelle Obama did not join her husband in Chicago.

Former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett said, “There was great enthusiasm from the civic leaders about the opportunity to work with the Foundation.

The South Side is the President and Mrs. Obama’s home so he intends to not only build the Center there, but also bring opportunities to the area. The President was very eager to hear suggestions from the community members and encouraged them to continue the dialogue with his team after he left,” said Jarrett.

Obama was last in his adopted hometown on Jan. 10 to deliver his farewell address before hundreds of thousands at McCormick Place.

SOURCE: The Chicago Sun Times

photos