Kellyanne Conway Denies Tweeting ‘Love You’ To White Nationalist

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Kellyanne Conway Denies Tweeting ‘Love You’ To White Nationalist

And then when asked about it said she had “no clue” who tweeted from her account.

1 day ago

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Kellyanne Conway, yet another one of Trump’s embattled advisors making noise this week (Flynn is out; Omarosa reportedly threatened a reporter; etc.), tweeted a love note to a young person who has love for white nationalism on Valentine’s Day. Awwwww.

After Conway appeared on NBC’s Today show on Valentine’s Day to talk about National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s abrupt and potentially devastating resignation over contact with Russian diplomats and lying about it, Conway took to Twitter to lick her wounds saying she serves at the “pleasure of the POTUS.”

In response, a Twitter user going by the handle Lib Hypocrisy praised Conway— her “strength and resiliency in face of vile hatred, bigotry, & sexism of the unhinged Left. Love you!”

Lib Hyprocrisy, whose profile includes the words #WhiteIdentity, #Nationalist and the icon of Pepe the Frog — an emoji associated with the alt-right movement—was retweeted by Conway, who said “Love you back” while also wishing a happy Valentine’s day to her “Hapless Haters.” (since deleted.)

Lib Hypocrisy, by the way is just as white as she wanna be, even comparing her “white identity” to Black Lives Matter.

https://twitter.com/TrumpTrainNoBrk/status/831604941588422656

After being asked about her new friend, Conway told BuzzFeed News she had no clue who may have retweeted from her account.

I denounce whoever it is,” she said. And then, “everybody makes mistakes.”

Indeed. And Conway has been making a lot of public ones. In the last few weeks, she has been slammed for using the words “alternative facts” to describe the discrepancies about Trump’s inauguration numbers; cited a fake terror attack called the “Bowling Green massacre” and had to apologize about promoting Ivanka Trump’s Nordstrom line, prompting a condemnation from the U.S. Ethics Office and faces a possible disciplinary action.It’s like amateur night at the Apollo with these folks.

SOURCE Buzzfeed News

SEE ALSO:

Kellyanne Conway Doubles Back on Falsified “Bowling Green Massacre” Claim

Sean Spicer: President Trump Ordered Michael Flynn’s Resignation

10 Black Trump Supporters

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Black Trump Supporters

Continue reading 10 Black Trump Supporters

10 Black Trump Supporters

donald trump , Kellyanne Conway , Michael Flynn , Pepe the Frog , White Nationalists

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Future Says He’s ‘Not Perfect’ and Asks for Forgiveness
 3 hours ago
Future In Concert - Atlanta, GA
Future Reveals “FUTURE” Album Tracklist
 4 hours ago
Power Fall Fest
Lil Uzi Vert Says Face Tattoos Were Meant…
 22 hours ago
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
How Our Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Valentine’s Day
 2 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 2 days ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Announces Surprise Album & New Tour Coming…
 2 days ago
TV One Founder Cathy Hughes Visits ‘The Real’…
 2 days ago
NSA Adviser Michael Flynn Was Fired By Obama,…
 2 days ago
Amber Rose Reveals The Status Of Her Relationship…
 2 days ago
#PrisonBae: It’s Valentine’s Day & Jeremy Meeks Is…
 2 days ago
TUNE IN: Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes And…
 2 days ago
DJ Says He’ll Apologize To Waka Flocka Flame…
 2 days ago
ABC Casts Its First Ever Black ‘Bachelorette’ And…
 2 days ago
Did Kanye West Lose His Memory After Being Hospitalized?
 2 days ago
The Army’s Newest Rules About Natural Hair
 2 days ago
TIDAL X: 1015
LIL YACHTY “IT TAKES TWO” TARGET AD
 2 days ago
photos