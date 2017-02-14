Barack & Michelle Obama Send Each Other The Sweetest Valentine’s Day Message

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Barack & Michelle Obama Send Each Other The Sweetest Valentine’s Day Message

Get you a bae that loves you the way these two love each other!

24 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Valentine’s Day just went to a whole new level after Barack and Michelle Obama used social media to express their undying love for one another.

Barack jumped off first by posting a message to his wife on Twitter:

“Happy Valentines’s Day @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new.”

Michelle followed with a cute photo of their feet, reminding us of the two-week reprieve the couple took directly after Obama’s last day in office.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines,” she wrote. 

But why do we feel like the jealous ex watching from the sidelines? Can they please grace us with a public appearance soon?

SEE ALSO:

Watch: Barack Obama &amp; Richard Branson Enjoy A Kitesurfing Battle On Vacation

Guess Who’s Bizzack? BarackObama.com Relaunches Site, Will Work With FLOTUS

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

54 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Barack Obama , michelle obama , valentine's day

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
How Our Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Valentine’s Day
 19 hours ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 20 hours ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Announces Surprise Album & New Tour Coming…
 21 hours ago
TV One Founder Cathy Hughes Visits ‘The Real’…
 22 hours ago
NSA Adviser Michael Flynn Was Fired By Obama,…
 23 hours ago
Amber Rose Reveals The Status Of Her Relationship…
 24 hours ago
#PrisonBae: It’s Valentine’s Day & Jeremy Meeks Is…
 1 day ago
TUNE IN: Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes And…
 1 day ago
DJ Says He’ll Apologize To Waka Flocka Flame…
 1 day ago
ABC Casts Its First Ever Black ‘Bachelorette’ And…
 1 day ago
Did Kanye West Lose His Memory After Being Hospitalized?
 1 day ago
The Army’s Newest Rules About Natural Hair
 1 day ago
TIDAL X: 1015
LIL YACHTY “IT TAKES TWO” TARGET AD
 1 day ago
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
BRUNO MARS & MORRIS DAY & THE TIME…
 1 day ago
‘Bronzeville’ Podcast: Episode Two
 1 day ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Yandy’s Repetitive Babymama Drama Carries The Season
 2 days ago
photos