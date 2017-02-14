Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

TUNE IN: Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes And The Cast Of ‘Media’ Appear On ‘The Real’

11 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Ms. Hughes On 'The Real'

Source: Robert Voets / Warner Bros. Television


Radio One founder Cathy Hughes and the cast of her highly anticipated new TV One drama Media joined the hosts of The Real for their Valentine’s Day episode, airing today.

Hughes, who uses her platform to motivate and uplift her community, offered this advice.

“I am on a mission to improve the status of my community and my gender.” Watch a clip of her inspiring message, below:

Media stars Brian White, Penny Johnson-Jerald, Pooch Hall and more. “In addition to following a media empire torn apart by warring families, the film parallels Cathy Hughes’ personal career trajectory by highlighting powerful business women, while also shining the spotlight on successful minority-owned media companies,” a press release reads.


Media premieres on TV One in February.

RELATED STORIES:

David And Tamela Mann Set For TV One Docu-Series ‘The Manns’

Tony Rock Talks New Show ‘The Game Of Dating’ & Steve Harvey Controversy

#BlameDrake , Ms. Cathy Hughes , TV One

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading TUNE IN: Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes And The Cast Of ‘Media’ Appear On ‘The Real’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
How Our Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Valentine’s Day
 5 hours ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Announces Surprise Album & New Tour Coming…
 7 hours ago
TV One Founder Cathy Hughes Visits ‘The Real’…
 8 hours ago
NSA Adviser Michael Flynn Was Fired By Obama,…
 9 hours ago
Amber Rose Reveals The Status Of Her Relationship…
 10 hours ago
#PrisonBae: It’s Valentine’s Day & Jeremy Meeks Is…
 11 hours ago
TUNE IN: Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes And…
 11 hours ago
DJ Says He’ll Apologize To Waka Flocka Flame…
 11 hours ago
ABC Casts Its First Ever Black ‘Bachelorette’ And…
 12 hours ago
Did Kanye West Lose His Memory After Being Hospitalized?
 14 hours ago
The Army’s Newest Rules About Natural Hair
 14 hours ago
TIDAL X: 1015
LIL YACHTY “IT TAKES TWO” TARGET AD
 15 hours ago
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
BRUNO MARS & MORRIS DAY & THE TIME…
 15 hours ago
‘Bronzeville’ Podcast: Episode Two
 16 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Yandy’s Repetitive Babymama Drama Carries The Season
 24 hours ago
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party
Listen to Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas’ New…
 1 day ago
photos