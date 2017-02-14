TUNE IN: Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes And The Cast Of ‘Media’ Appear On ‘The Real’

Radio One founder Cathy Hughes and the cast of her highly anticipated new TV One drama Media joined the hosts of The Real for their Valentine’s Day episode, airing today.

Hughes, who uses her platform to motivate and uplift her community, offered this advice.

“I am on a mission to improve the status of my community and my gender.” Watch a clip of her inspiring message, below:

"In addition to following a media empire torn apart by warring families, the film parallels Cathy Hughes' personal career trajectory by highlighting powerful business women, while also shining the spotlight on successful minority-owned media companies," a press release reads. Media stars Brian White, Penny Johnson-Jerald, Pooch Hall and more.

