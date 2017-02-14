News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Cynthia Erivo Victorious In Velvet?

5 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Broadway actress Cynthia Erivo arrived at the red carpet for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday rocking a velvet blue Luisa Beccaria dress. The Tony Award winter later performed with singer John Legend that night, belting out a stunning rendition of “God Only Knows.”

Red carpet #grammys Hair @vernonfrancois Beat @billieegene

A post shared by cynthiaerivo (@cynthiaerivo) on

Cynthia’s sleeveless dress did nothing but compliment her toned body, with velvet material that stopped at her waist to meet a sea of deep blue ruffles that flowed to her feet and created a dreamy train behind her.

Cynthia’s dress was paired with her platinum do, which was done by Vernon Francois. Her beauty didn’t stop oozing out there as her flawless makeup showed off a velvet colored smokey eye with beautiful brown brows – all done by Billie Gene.

Congrats to Cynthia, who also set to star in an upcoming Harriet Tubman bio pic. In the meantime, what do you think of Cynthia’s look?


DON’T MISS:

Cynthia Erivo To Play Iconic American Hero, Harriet Tubman

Werk! ‘Hamilton,’ ‘The Color Purple’ And ‘Eclipsed’ Win At The Tony Awards

Cynthia Erivo Is ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ At The Cosmopolitan Luncheon

The Top 8 Hairstyles At The 2017 Grammy Awards

11 photos Launch gallery

The Top 8 Hairstyles At The 2017 Grammy Awards

Continue reading The Top 8 Hairstyles At The 2017 Grammy Awards

The Top 8 Hairstyles At The 2017 Grammy Awards

Whether it was <strong>Beyoncé</strong> giving us 26 inches of Hawaiian silky or singer <strong>Kriss Mincey</strong> with the perfect short cut, we have the top 8 hairstyles from the 59th Annual Grammy Awards that are going to have you making a hair appointment pronto. Don't miss our favorite hairstyles, below!

2017 Grammy Awards , Cynthia Erivo , Harriet Tubman Movie , haute or naught , luisa beccaria , red carpet dresses

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
How Our Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Valentine’s Day
 5 hours ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Announces Surprise Album & New Tour Coming…
 7 hours ago
TV One Founder Cathy Hughes Visits ‘The Real’…
 8 hours ago
NSA Adviser Michael Flynn Was Fired By Obama,…
 9 hours ago
Amber Rose Reveals The Status Of Her Relationship…
 10 hours ago
#PrisonBae: It’s Valentine’s Day & Jeremy Meeks Is…
 11 hours ago
TUNE IN: Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes And…
 11 hours ago
DJ Says He’ll Apologize To Waka Flocka Flame…
 11 hours ago
ABC Casts Its First Ever Black ‘Bachelorette’ And…
 12 hours ago
Did Kanye West Lose His Memory After Being Hospitalized?
 14 hours ago
The Army’s Newest Rules About Natural Hair
 14 hours ago
TIDAL X: 1015
LIL YACHTY “IT TAKES TWO” TARGET AD
 15 hours ago
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
BRUNO MARS & MORRIS DAY & THE TIME…
 15 hours ago
‘Bronzeville’ Podcast: Episode Two
 16 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Yandy’s Repetitive Babymama Drama Carries The Season
 24 hours ago
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party
Listen to Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas’ New…
 1 day ago
photos