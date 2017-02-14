His & Hers: Meet Gabrielle Union & D-Wade At Their ‘Fancy’ All-Star Weekend Pop-Up Shop

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are combining hustles to bring New Orleans a must-attend event this weekend – and we’ve got the scoop.

Joining forces with Fancy.com, the Being Mary Jane actress and NBA superstar will host ‘D&G: A His & Hers Pop-Up Fancy Experience.’ Attendees will have the opportunity to shop items by Flawless, Lalique, Li-Ning, and more, with the comfort of knowing the pieces were hand-picked by Gabby and Dwyane as they put their fashion, beauty, and tech influences on full display.

To top it off, the Li-Ning Way of Wade 5 ‘All Star’ shoe will be released exclusively at the All Star Weekend pop-up, following a wide release of the shoe online at www.wayofwade.com. And, so as not to be outshined by hubby, Gabrielle will release an exclusive clutch purse with designer Edie Parker and more!

“I am so excited to be the first actress to partner with Fancy on this pop-up shop during NBA All Star-Weekend and that I get to participate in this alongside my husband,” said Gabrielle Union. “I can’t wait to showcase some of my favorite things including debuting my new haircare line, Flawless.”

Once again, the Hollywood duo shows us how it’s done. Meet D & G at the International House Hotel (221 Camp St, New Orleans, LA) Feb. 17 through Feb 19. And in honor of Valentine’s Day, check out more cuteness from the couple below.