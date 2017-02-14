Style & Fashion
Home > Style & Fashion

His & Hers: Meet Gabrielle Union & D-Wade At Their ‘Fancy’ All-Star Weekend Pop-Up Shop

Find out more.

7 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Source: Fancy.com


Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are combining hustles to bring New Orleans a must-attend event this weekend – and we’ve got the scoop.

Joining forces with Fancy.com, the Being Mary Jane actress and NBA superstar will host ‘D&G: A His & Hers Pop-Up Fancy Experience.’ Attendees will have the opportunity to shop items by Flawless, Lalique, Li-Ning, and more, with the comfort of knowing the pieces were hand-picked by Gabby and Dwyane as they put their fashion, beauty, and tech influences on full display.

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Source: Fancy.com

To top it off, the Li-Ning Way of Wade 5 ‘All Star’ shoe will be released exclusively at the All Star Weekend pop-up, following a wide release of the shoe online at www.wayofwade.com. And, so as not to be outshined by hubby, Gabrielle will release an exclusive clutch purse with designer Edie Parker and more!

“I am so excited to be the first actress to partner with Fancy on this pop-up shop during NBA All Star-Weekend and that I get to participate in this alongside my husband,” said Gabrielle Union. “I can’t wait to showcase some of my favorite things including debuting my new haircare line, Flawless.”

Once again, the Hollywood duo shows us how it’s done. Meet D & G at the International House Hotel (221 Camp St, New Orleans, LA) Feb. 17 through Feb 19. And in honor of Valentine’s Day, check out more cuteness from the couple below.

You’re Going To Wish You Were Invited To Gabrielle Union-Wade’s #SnapbacksAndSneakers Party

8 photos Launch gallery

You’re Going To Wish You Were Invited To Gabrielle Union-Wade’s #SnapbacksAndSneakers Party

Continue reading You’re Going To Wish You Were Invited To Gabrielle Union-Wade’s #SnapbacksAndSneakers Party

You’re Going To Wish You Were Invited To Gabrielle Union-Wade’s #SnapbacksAndSneakers Party

Gabby Union-Wade is celebrating life her way.

Dwyane Wade , Gabrielle Union , new orleans , pop up shop

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
How Our Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Valentine’s Day
 5 hours ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Announces Surprise Album & New Tour Coming…
 7 hours ago
TV One Founder Cathy Hughes Visits ‘The Real’…
 8 hours ago
NSA Adviser Michael Flynn Was Fired By Obama,…
 9 hours ago
Amber Rose Reveals The Status Of Her Relationship…
 10 hours ago
#PrisonBae: It’s Valentine’s Day & Jeremy Meeks Is…
 11 hours ago
TUNE IN: Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes And…
 11 hours ago
DJ Says He’ll Apologize To Waka Flocka Flame…
 11 hours ago
ABC Casts Its First Ever Black ‘Bachelorette’ And…
 12 hours ago
Did Kanye West Lose His Memory After Being Hospitalized?
 14 hours ago
The Army’s Newest Rules About Natural Hair
 14 hours ago
TIDAL X: 1015
LIL YACHTY “IT TAKES TWO” TARGET AD
 15 hours ago
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
BRUNO MARS & MORRIS DAY & THE TIME…
 15 hours ago
‘Bronzeville’ Podcast: Episode Two
 16 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Yandy’s Repetitive Babymama Drama Carries The Season
 24 hours ago
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party
Listen to Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas’ New…
 1 day ago
photos