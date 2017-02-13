Sears And Kmart Added To List Of Stores Dropping Trump-Branded Merchandise

Sears And Kmart Added To List Of Stores Dropping Trump-Branded Merchandise

This dominio effect is likely to continue...and with good reason.

18 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
What do you do when you want to send a clear message to the POTUS that his ridiculous policies are racist, sexist, discriminatory and unconstitutional? Well you hit him (and his family) in his wallet and that is exactly what’s happening as retailers Sears and Kmart are the latest companies to sever ties with Trump-branded merchandise.

ABC News is reporting that on the heels of high-end retailers Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus announcing that they will no longer sell any Trump-branded merchandise in stores or online, budget-friendly stores Sears and Kmart are now also following suit. This domino effect will likely continue, as more companies realize just how damaging being in business with the Trump family is for their brand.

The ABC News report states:

Last week Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus announced they were dropping first daughter Ivanka Trump’s eponymous collection. Now, Sears Holdings — parent company of Sears and Kmart — has announced a similar move, dropping Trump Home items, which includes furniture, lighting and bedding.

“As part of the company’s initiative to optimize its online product assortment, we constantly refine that assortment to focus on our most profitable items,” a spokesman for Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Sears Holdings told ABC News in a statement Saturday. “Amid that streamlining effort, 31 Trump Home items were among the items removed online this week. Products from the line are still offered online via third-party Marketplace vendors. Neither Sears nor Kmart carries the line in brick-and-mortar stores.”

The movement to drop any Trump-related merchandise from stores is part of the “Grab Your Wallet” campaign, which urged consumers to boycott any retailers that sold Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump merchandise in stores or online.

 

Sears And Kmart Added To List Of Stores…
 18 hours ago
