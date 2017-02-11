Y’all Get Ready For A Barack And Michelle Obama Speaking Tour!

They’re baaaaack!

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are gearing up for a series of public speaking engagements, a spokesman for the Harry Walker Agency said on Friday. The former First Couple are also in talks to sign prospective book deals.

According to Politico, Harry Walker rep Kevin Lewis said in a statement, “President Barack Obama and Mrs. Obama have selected the Harry Walker Agency (HWA) to coordinate their respective speaking engagements. In addition, Attorneys Robert Barnett and Deneen Howell will manage contract negotiations with potential publishers for the former president and Mrs. Obama’s respective books.”

Harry Walker Agency has a rich history working with past White House leaders— both former President Bill Clinton and former White House press secretary Josh Earnest are on the agency’s speaking bureau.

But before you get excited, here’s the deal: It’s unknown when the Obamas’ speaking engagements will actually start or when their upcoming books will be published.

Since the inauguration, the couple has been out of the limelight, enjoying themselves on a much-deserved vacation in Palm Springs and the Caribbean. However, Obama broke his silence a few weeks ago to speak out against Trump and his xenophobic executive order banning Syrian refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. He also had words of encouragement for those protesting this new administration.

In a statement issued by Obama’s spokesman Kevin Lewis, he said the former president was “heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country” because he believes they’re “citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.”

