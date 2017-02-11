News & Gossip
Teddy And Tina Campbell Are Launching A Marriage Web Series

5 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
2016 BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Award Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Ted and Tina Campbell are hoping their marriage will be a source of guidance to others, through their new web series 10 Minutes with Ted and Tina.

“We want to share our perspective on life, love, family and faith,” the Mary Mary singer says in a short Youtube video. “I think we’ll have a little bit to say,” adds Teddy. “We’ve been married for almost 17 years, we have five kids, we’ve been in the music business for a long time —a couple decades— and we are growing by leaps and bounds with the Lord. So we can help y’all with your faith too.”

Teddy is an award-winning drummer who’s worked with Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock, George Duke, Queen Latifah and many others. In 2014 Teddy was relieved of his musical duties on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno when Jimmy Fallon took over the show, moving it to New York City.

Tina is one half of the gospel singing group Mary Mary with her sister Erica Campbell, but went solo in 2014 releasing her album It’s Personal in 2015.

In 2013 it was revealed that Teddy cheated on Tina with a close family friend, and many other women. The couple went on The Steve Harvey Show to address their lives after the infidelities. Since then, they’ve created an Instagram page to journey their growth.

“Life is so much better when we live and learn, when we face and overcome challenges, when we forgive and rebuild, when we create and love, when we don’t just exist, but thrive!” the couple shared via a statement. “Our journey has taught us these lessons and we’d like to share them with you on our new web series 10 Minutes with Teddy and Tina.

Ten Minutes with Teddy and Tina premieres on Youtube, Valentine’s Day Feb 14.

photos