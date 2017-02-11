Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Grammy’s, The Patriots, The Travel Ban, And More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

20 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Headkrack and Brat were at it again in this edition of Flow And Go!” They covered a bunch of topics, from the Grammy’s this weekend, the travel ban, the Patriot’s Super Bowl win and more!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Watch the exclusive video above (or the audio below) and hear their off the top of the head dopeness for yourself!

Get more HeadKrack’s Flow and Go here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” daily from 6-10am!

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Nicki Minaj, Lauryn Hill, Donald Trump & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Chief Keef, Donald Trump, Q, And More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Kim Burrell, Chris Brown & Soulja Boy & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]



February 11: This Day in Black History

2 photos Launch gallery

February 11: This Day in Black History

Continue reading Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Grammy’s, The Patriots, The Travel Ban, And More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

February 11: This Day in Black History

Black History Month originated in 1926, founded by Carter G. Woodson and was created to celebrate achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

Da Brat , donald trump , Flow N Go , grammys , HEADKRACK , the patriots , travel ban , win

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cynthia Erivo To Play Iconic American Hero, Harriet Tubman
 18 hours ago
Bibi Bourelly ‘Ballin’ Official Video
 19 hours ago
Keyshia Cole To Join Cast Of ‘Love &…
 21 hours ago
Amber Rose And Her Dancer Boyfriend Broke Up
 21 hours ago
‘RHOA’ Cast Is Not Excited About Nene Leakes…
 22 hours ago
59 reasons to watch the GRAMMYS
 1 day ago
Behind the scenes with Anthony Anderson
 1 day ago
Extra Butter: The Cast Of ‘LEGO Batman’ Reveals…
 2 days ago
Why Maya Angelou’s Legacy Will Never Be Forgotten
 2 days ago
2015 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Mariah Carey Talks Burning Her Wedding Dress in…
 2 days ago
MadeinTYO Shares His Story About Living In Japan…
 2 days ago
2015 Lollapalooza - Day 2
KID CUDI “KITCHEN” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW
 2 days ago
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Operation Free Annalise Takes Some Major Twists
 2 days ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Cyrus The Mighty May Hath Fallen…
 2 days ago
Beyonce & Jay-Z Had Lost Hope On Having…
 3 days ago
Extra Butter: Keanu Reeves Reacts To ‘John Wick:…
 3 days ago
photos