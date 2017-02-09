Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Promises His Girl That Rickey Smiley Will Pay Her Rent [EXCLUSIVE]

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Black Tony‘s girl called up Rickey Smiley in the midst of one of their arguments to get Rickey to pay her rent. She called Rickey to fact check, and of course she finds out his story doesn’t really add up.

Rickey ends up having to be the one mediating their disagreement. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

