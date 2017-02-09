News & Gossip
Black Twitter Goes In On Maxwell: Black History Month Is About Heritage, Not Color

Black history month means all Black people…not just certain colors of Black people.

3 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
MoCADA 2nd Annual Masquerade Ball

Everybody loves them some Maxwell.

The sultry crooner is the voice behind the Black woman’s national anthem (This Woman’s Work, of course), and he is the powerhouse vocalist behind one of the most epic R&B intros of all time (he holds that intro to Ascension longer than we even thought humanly possible).

Though Max doesn’t seem to miss a beat musically, he seemed to miss the memo when it comes to Black History Month.

The 43-year-old took to Twitter to address a ‘problem’ we didn’t know we had—colorism when it comes to Black history.

In his now deleted tweets, he said, “Including everyone in Black history month is beneficial to all of us cause not all of us look a typical black,” continuing with the hashtag #blackblueredwhitebeigehistory.

#BlackTwitter went in on #Maxwell after he posted these tweets #BlackHistoryMonth

His tweets were interpreted as an attempt to take away from Black history month by making it about everybody. Twitter responded in an uproar, as expected:

Maxwell returned to reiterate his point, elaborating that he meant shades of Black:

