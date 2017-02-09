Is Valentine’s Day Overrated? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Valentine’s Day is that major holiday for the month of February that typically sends people scrambling to prepare. Whether it sends people out to the stores to get their gifts and set their perfect romantic plans in motion, or causes people to end their relationships before the big day arrives, moves are certainly being made. Even single gals tend to plan something for the evening.

But the actual importance of Valentine’s Day has long been debated- is it all just a marketing ploy or a true holiday for lovers? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

