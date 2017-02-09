Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Viola Davis Will Win Entertainer Of The Year At The NAACP Image Awards [EXCLUSIVE]

2 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
The NAACP Image Awards will finally arrive this weekend, and the categories for the night’s awards are   full of incredible nominees. One of the night’s major awards, Entertainer of the Year, pits entertainers from different categories against each other, for only one to emerge as the winner. From Chance The Rapper to Viola Davis, the category is so broad it seems like anybody could take that home.

But, on the other hand, this has kind of been Viola Davis‘ year. Between Fences and her usual gig on How To Get Away With Murder, fans have been cheering her name all year.  Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

