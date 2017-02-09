Why Viola Davis Will Win Entertainer Of The Year At The NAACP Image Awards [EXCLUSIVE]

The NAACP Image Awards will finally arrive this weekend, and the categories for the night’s awards are full of incredible nominees. One of the night’s major awards, Entertainer of the Year, pits entertainers from different categories against each other, for only one to emerge as the winner. From Chance The Rapper to Viola Davis, the category is so broad it seems like anybody could take that home.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
But, on the other hand, this has kind of been Viola Davis‘ year. Between Fences and her usual gig on How To Get Away With Murder, fans have been cheering her name all year. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: LL Cool J On How Viola Davis’ Career Will Be Affected By Her Emmy Acceptance Speech [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Viola Davis’ Inspiring Acceptance Speech As First Black Woman To Win Lead Actress In A Drama Series Emmy [VIDEO]
RELATED: Viola Davis Delivers Deeply Emotional Acceptance Speech At 2015 SAG Awards [VIDEO]
The Best Moments From The 47th NAACP Image Awards
22 photos Launch gallery
1. Taraji P. Henson
Source:AP
1 of 22
2. Terrence Howard
Source:AP
2 of 22
3. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Source:AP
3 of 22
4. The kids of Blacish.
Source:AP
4 of 22
5. The Smith’s
Source:AP
5 of 22
6. Sly Stallone
Source:AP
6 of 22
7. Anthony Anderson
Source:AP
7 of 22
8. The 47th NAACP Image Awards
Source:AP
8 of 22
9. Kaitlin Doubleday
Source:PRPhotos.com
9 of 22
10. Anthony Anderson
Source:PRPhotos.com
10 of 22
11. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith
Source:AP
11 of 22
12. Trai Byers
Source:PRPhotos.com
12 of 22
13. Shaliek Moore
Source:PRPhotos.com
13 of 22
14. Chadwick Boseman
Source:PRPhotos.com
14 of 22
15. Tina Campbell
Source:PRPhotos.com
15 of 22
16. Taraji P. Henson
Source:PRPhotos.com
16 of 22
17. Michael B. Jordan
Source:PRPhotos.com
17 of 22
18. John Legend
Source:PRPhotos.com
18 of 22
19. F. Gary Gray, Anthony Anderson, Oshea Jackson Jr.
Source:PRPhotos.com
19 of 22
20. The cast of Empire
Source:PRPhotos.com
20 of 22
21. The cast of Blackish
Source:PRPhotos.com
21 of 22
22. Tina Campbell
Source:PRPhotos.com
22 of 22