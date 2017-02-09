Why Viola Davis Will Win Entertainer Of The Year At The NAACP Image Awards [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The NAACP Image Awards will finally arrive this weekend, and the categories for the night’s awards are full of incredible nominees. One of the night’s major awards, Entertainer of the Year, pits entertainers from different categories against each other, for only one to emerge as the winner. From Chance The Rapper to Viola Davis, the category is so broad it seems like anybody could take that home.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

But, on the other hand, this has kind of been Viola Davis‘ year. Between Fences and her usual gig on How To Get Away With Murder, fans have been cheering her name all year. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: LL Cool J On How Viola Davis’ Career Will Be Affected By Her Emmy Acceptance Speech [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Viola Davis’ Inspiring Acceptance Speech As First Black Woman To Win Lead Actress In A Drama Series Emmy [VIDEO]

RELATED: Viola Davis Delivers Deeply Emotional Acceptance Speech At 2015 SAG Awards [VIDEO]