Their Sisters’ Keeper: 5 Times Black Women Showed Amazing Love To Each Other

Olympic Sisterhood

The Summer games in Rio were chock full of Black Girl Magic, led by a group of incredibly talented and dynamic female gold medalists like Simone Biles, Simone Manuel and Michelle Carter. They showed up, showed out and showed the world what Black women can do. But that wasn’t even the best part – we couldn’t get enough of the powerhouse athletes demonstrating the power of sisterhood. From photo ops to words of encouragement to some downright fan-girling over each other, the athletes showed that, despite stereotypes, women can truly celebrate each other.

Oprah & Gayle

Is there any more of a shining example of Black female friendship than Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King? The powerhouse journalists have been friends for more than two decades and have always celebrated each other in the most amazing displays of sisterhood.

Taraji & Regina King

One of the best moments in sisterhood memory has been Taraji P. Henson’s enthusiastic support of her friend and fellow actress, Regina King. At the 2015 Emmy Awards, Taraji famously stood up and was visibly thrilled at King’s win. A year later, at the 2016 awards, she had almost the exact same enthusiastic response. It’s a testament to their amazing relationship that they would be able to openly show each other so much love. If that’s not the girlfriend we all need, we don’t know what is.

The Wonder That Is Shondaland

We already know that Shondaland – that amazing Thursday night lineup on ABC featuring shows created by Shonda Rhimes – is great television, but it’s the writer and producer’s relationships with her stars that really impress us. Furthermore, “Scandal” star Kerry Washington and “How To Get Away With Murder” star Viola Davis have not only supported their boss, but also each other on multiple occasions. We are here for all of it.

Beyonce’s Love For Women

When you think of the Queen Bey, it’s impossible not to think of the amazing sisterhood she has made a part of her brand. From her all-female band to her celebration of feminism, she’s been the ultimate girl’s girl for quite some time. She told us all about how girls “Run The World” and always has us in “Formation,” and we know we will be among the millions of women rocking with her for years to come.

