Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: How Keshia Knight-Pulliam Experienced Racism After Giving Birth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

20 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Now that Keshia Knight-Pulliam is officially a new mommy, she did something a lot of new mommies do- she hired a lactation specialist to help her adjust to breastfeeding and other demands of motherhood. But apparently, the old white woman who turned out to be the specialist was less than helpful.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Keshia reportedly suffered racism and discrimination from the woman, and was not happy with her care. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip of Gary’s Tea from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Was Keshia Knight-Pulliam Wrong For This Post-Baby Move? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Are Lisa Wu & Keshia Knight Pulliam Beefing Now? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Did Keshia Knight Pulliam & Ed Hartwell Rush Into Marriage? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Oh Baby! Moms Who Showed Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

19 photos Launch gallery

Oh Baby! Moms Who Showed Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

Continue reading Gary’s Tea: How Keshia Knight-Pulliam Experienced Racism After Giving Birth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Oh Baby! Moms Who Showed Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

Baby , Birth , Hospital , Keshia Knight Pulliam , mommy , new , racism

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens
KEYSHIA COLE, REMY MA & FRENCH MONANTA “YOU”…
 5 hours ago
Watch ‘Noisey Atlanta’ Featuring Migos, Killer Mike, T.I.,…
 12 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Bill Bellamy Joins #TheMorningHeat To Talk About…
 21 hours ago
Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' 'Baggage Claim' - Arrivals
Get a First Look at Trey Songz’s Dating…
 21 hours ago
#BlackHistoryStar: Nikki Giovanni – Civil Rights Activist, Poet…
 22 hours ago
Jay-Z and Jim Jones Squash BEEF; Jim Signs…
 22 hours ago
Pregnant Beyonce IS PERFORMING At The Grammys But…
 22 hours ago
Migos In Concert - New York, NY
Migos Release ‘Dab of Ranch’ in Honor of…
 24 hours ago
Pictures Of MaHERSHEYla Ali That Will Make You Melt
 24 hours ago
The REAL 92.3 Birthday Bash
SAY WHAT??? O.T. Genasis To Cash In On…
 1 day ago
Eminem Apparently Called Big Sean “One Of the…
 1 day ago
Sister Of Slain Artist Messy Mya Sues Beyoncé…
 1 day ago
T.I. Denies He Took Side Chick To Super…
 1 day ago
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
Drake On Trump: One Man Can’t Tear This…
 2 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: From Stripper To…
 2 days ago
Got Work? – Who’s Hiring Metro Atlanta!
 2 days ago
photos