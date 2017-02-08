Gary’s Tea: How Keshia Knight-Pulliam Experienced Racism After Giving Birth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Now that Keshia Knight-Pulliam is officially a new mommy, she did something a lot of new mommies do- she hired a lactation specialist to help her adjust to breastfeeding and other demands of motherhood. But apparently, the old white woman who turned out to be the specialist was less than helpful.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Keshia reportedly suffered racism and discrimination from the woman, and was not happy with her care. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip of Gary’s Tea from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Was Keshia Knight-Pulliam Wrong For This Post-Baby Move? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Are Lisa Wu & Keshia Knight Pulliam Beefing Now? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Did Keshia Knight Pulliam & Ed Hartwell Rush Into Marriage? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]