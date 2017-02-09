New York Knicks Legend Charles Oakley In Heated Altercation During Game

Photo by

Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

New York Knicks Legend Charles Oakley In Heated Altercation During Game

2 days ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Follow KYS On Twitter:

Former Basketball player Charles Oakley was forcibly removed from his seat during the first quarter of the New York Knicks game versus the Los Angeles Clippers in Madison Square Garden Wednesday Night. The legendary big man was seen shoving what looked to be security before being grabbed and taken to the back.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

No word on why the incident took place. However according to New York Knicks PR, Oakley has been arrested.

Related: [Watch] #TWIH: Cardi B Lashes Out At VH1 & LeBron James vs. Charles Barkley
Related: Charles Barkley & Shaq Get Into Heated Argument Over Lebron James Comments

Sex, Guns & Violence: The Biggest Scandals In NBA History

13 photos Launch gallery

Sex, Guns & Violence: The Biggest Scandals In NBA History

Continue reading Sex, Guns & Violence: The Biggest Scandals In NBA History

Sex, Guns & Violence: The Biggest Scandals In NBA History

 

Charles Oakley , new york knicks

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 Lollapalooza - Day 2
KID CUDI “KITCHEN” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW
 6 hours ago
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Operation Free Annalise Takes Some Major Twists
 13 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Cyrus The Mighty May Hath Fallen…
 13 hours ago
Beyonce & Jay-Z Had Lost Hope On Having…
 23 hours ago
Extra Butter: Keanu Reeves Reacts To ‘John Wick:…
 1 day ago
2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens
KEYSHIA COLE, REMY MA & FRENCH MONANTA “YOU”…
 1 day ago
Watch ‘Noisey Atlanta’ Featuring Migos, Killer Mike, T.I.,…
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Bill Bellamy Joins #TheMorningHeat To Talk About…
 2 days ago
Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' 'Baggage Claim' - Arrivals
Get a First Look at Trey Songz’s Dating…
 2 days ago
#BlackHistoryStar: Nikki Giovanni – Civil Rights Activist, Poet…
 2 days ago
Jay-Z and Jim Jones Squash BEEF; Jim Signs…
 2 days ago
Pregnant Beyonce IS PERFORMING At The Grammys But…
 2 days ago
Migos In Concert - New York, NY
Migos Release ‘Dab of Ranch’ in Honor of…
 2 days ago
Pictures Of MaHERSHEYla Ali That Will Make You Melt
 2 days ago
The REAL 92.3 Birthday Bash
SAY WHAT??? O.T. Genasis To Cash In On…
 2 days ago
Eminem Apparently Called Big Sean “One Of the…
 2 days ago
photos