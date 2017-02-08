Jay-Z and Jim Jones Squash BEEF; Jim Signs To Roc Nation

We can’t say that we saw this one coming but anytime to grown mean can put their differences behind them it’s a good day… especially when it’s Jay-Z and Jim Jones.

Jay Z and Jim Jones just put together the hip-hop deal they said would never happen — Jim’s now part of Jay’s Roc Nation empire, which officially squashes a nearly 13 year beef.

Sources close to the “We Fly High” rapper tell us he signed Tuesday with Jay Z and his lieutenants, OG and Ty Ty, to manage all facets of Jim’s brand … music, fashion, acting and more. READ MORE

