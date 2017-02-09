Senate Confirms Jeff Sessions As Attorney General

Photo by

National News
Home > National News

Senate Confirms Jeff Sessions As Attorney General

The decision came amid major division, a contentious debate and a stream of controversy about racism surrounding the Alabama senator.

17 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

The Republican-controlled Senate confirmed Jeff Sessions as attorney general during a floor vote Wednesday after a stream of controversy over the former Alabama senator’s racist past, reports The Washington Post.

From The Washington Post:

The day after an unusually tense conflict on the Senate floor, the chamber voted 52-47 Wednesday evening to clear Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), whose record on civil and voting rights as a federal prosecutor and state attorney general has long been criticized. Sessions won confirmation almost exclusively along party lines. Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) was the only Democrat who supported him and no Republicans voted against him. Sessions voted present.

[President Donald] Trump’s victory came after a bruising confirmation process for Sessions and other Cabinet nominees, which Democrats have used to amplify their concerns about the president’s agenda even as they have fallen short of derailing any nominees.

These proxy battles have generated friction in the traditionally cordial upper chamber, as revealed Tuesday evening when Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) rebuked Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), accusing her of breaking a Senate rule against impugning a fellow senator’s character and blocking her from speaking for the remainder of the Sessions debate…While Democrats couldn’t block Sessions’s confirmation, there may have been other upsides to the fireworks: rallying their liberal base by demonstrating a willingness to fight Republicans and publicly scrutinize Trump’s team.

The decision came after Sen. Warren criticized Sessions’ record, which caused a major flare-up in the Senate, reports The New York Times.

SOURCE: The Washington PostThe New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Despite Senate Action, Elizabeth Warren Refuses To Be Silent About The Danger Of Jeff Sessions

NEWS ROUNDUP: Washington Councilwoman Arrested During Jeff Sessions’ Hearing…AND MORE

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump’s Inauguration

15 photos Launch gallery

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Continue reading End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump’s Inauguration

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump’s Inauguration

The day has come. Donald J. Trump is officially President of the United States of America. Here’s Twitter’s reactions.

Attorney General , Jeff Session Confirmation Hearings , Jeff Sessions , Jeff Sessions nomination

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens
KEYSHIA COLE, REMY MA & FRENCH MONANTA “YOU”…
 5 hours ago
Watch ‘Noisey Atlanta’ Featuring Migos, Killer Mike, T.I.,…
 12 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Bill Bellamy Joins #TheMorningHeat To Talk About…
 21 hours ago
Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' 'Baggage Claim' - Arrivals
Get a First Look at Trey Songz’s Dating…
 21 hours ago
#BlackHistoryStar: Nikki Giovanni – Civil Rights Activist, Poet…
 22 hours ago
Jay-Z and Jim Jones Squash BEEF; Jim Signs…
 22 hours ago
Pregnant Beyonce IS PERFORMING At The Grammys But…
 22 hours ago
Migos In Concert - New York, NY
Migos Release ‘Dab of Ranch’ in Honor of…
 24 hours ago
Pictures Of MaHERSHEYla Ali That Will Make You Melt
 24 hours ago
The REAL 92.3 Birthday Bash
SAY WHAT??? O.T. Genasis To Cash In On…
 1 day ago
Eminem Apparently Called Big Sean “One Of the…
 1 day ago
Sister Of Slain Artist Messy Mya Sues Beyoncé…
 1 day ago
T.I. Denies He Took Side Chick To Super…
 1 day ago
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
Drake On Trump: One Man Can’t Tear This…
 2 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: From Stripper To…
 2 days ago
Got Work? – Who’s Hiring Metro Atlanta!
 2 days ago
photos