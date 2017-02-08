News & Gossip
Woman Divorces Her Husband Of 22 Years After He Voted For Trump

New President, who dis?

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Donald Trump is not only out here affecting individual and family lives, but longtime marriages are suffering as well.

The New York Daily News reports that a Washington state retiree called it quits with her husband of 22 years because he voted for The Donald. Seventy-three-year-old Gayle McCormick is a retired California prison guard who calls herself a “Democrat leaning toward socialist,” and saw her husband’s vote as a deal breaker.

She told reporters, “It totally undid me that he could vote for Trump. It opened up areas between us I had not faced before. I realized how far I had gone in my life to accept things I would have never accepted when I was younger.” McCormick added that she knew her husband leaned right politically, but she felt “betrayed” last year after he casually mentioned during lunch with friends that he planned to vote for Trump.

Although she has not revealed her own vote, Facebook posts from November indicate McCormick did not vote for Trump or Hillary Clinton. It’s never too late to get woke.

photos