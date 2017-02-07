Music
Uh Oh! 50 Cent’s Oldest Son Disses Him In A New Song

The gloves are off.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
50 Cent and his son Marquise Jackson have had a strained relationship for years.

Now, the 19-year-old is coming for his famous father in the only language that 50 may respond to: music. The aspiring rapper dropped a track called “Different” off his upcoming mixtape Escape, in which he goes in on his estranged father, rapping things like, “Lost my pops, he’s still alive.” The track, which was inspired by Dr. Dre’s “What’s the Difference,” was released on the 14th anniversary of 50 Cent’s classic album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.  

Just dropped the 1st song off my mixtape "Escape" 🕊Link in the bio🕊❗️#Escape

A photo posted by Marquise (@199viq) on

Marquise spoke out about his relationship with his dad in a recent interview with Rap Up, saying, “It completely went south when I was probably like 10 or 11. He wasn’t really around enough. It kind of dwindled down as time went on and certain events happened. For me, I just started feeling differently about him because growing up, my dad was my superhero. He’s on television, he does this, he does this, he would take me to school. It was like having a father who’s Superman, more or less.”

There’s no telling what 50, aka King Petty, will do after hearing the song. He has yet to respond, although he’s been active on social media. Check out “Different” above.

