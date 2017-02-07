VH1 Is Helping Trey Songz Look For Love In “Tremaine The Playboy”

Photo by

VH1 Is Helping Trey Songz Look For Love In "Tremaine The Playboy"

Trey Songz Is Looking For Love

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Trey Songz is the latest bachelor to use reality TV to look for love. The singer has linked with VH1 for the series “Tremaine The Playboy.”  The show will be hosted by ‘Basketball Wives‘ Alum Draya Michele and Steelo Brim.

VH1 describes “Tremaine The Playboy” Here:

VH1 is introducing you to the newest bachelor, Tremaine The Playboy. Hosted by Draya Michele and Steelo Brim, “Tremaine the Playboy” features Trey Songz as Tremaine, the latest eligible bachelor on a conquest to find his perfect match. The international entertainer and well-known heartthrob has given fans timeless music ranging from love to heartache, party anthems to bedroom classics, and now he is looking to settle down.

So no word on if this is real or scripted but it should be very interesting… YUUUUUP!

Draya Michele , Steelo Brim , Trey Songz , VH1

Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' 'Baggage Claim' - Arrivals
photos