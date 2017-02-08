Watch Jason Lee Recall the Time Azealia Banks’ Petty Got Him Caught Up [VIDEO]

News & Gossip
Watch Jason Lee Recall the Time Azealia Banks' Petty Got Him Caught Up

46 mins ago

By now we all know that Azealia Banks is the Internet’s biggest troll. (Well, maybe after President Trump.) Regardless, the 25-year-old took to Instagram last week to blast Rihanna for her remarks regarding Trump’s “Muslim Ban.”

Only God knows why Banks felt the need to come for RiRi, when several other celebrities expressed similar views on the discriminatory decision, but in a since-deleted Instagram post she called out the Bahamian beauty for “stirring the public,” when she “isn’t a citizen, and can’t vote.”

When Rihanna didn’t respond with the level of frustraion Banks was hoping for, she turned up the heat and posted what was believed to be the “Work” singer’s Los Angeles phone number. Here’s the part of the story where we learn that petty is contagious.

Media personality Jason Lee shared with our Online Editor, Bobby Pen, what happened when he called the number while the two were on the Maxim Magazine Super Bowl Party 2017 red carpet. Watch the video below for his hillarious account and reaction to what he heard on the other end of the phone.

Needless to say, the phone number posted did not lead Lee to Rihanna and has since been disconnected, but what a way to shoot your shot! Rihanna never exactly clapped back at Banks in a messy way, but shade was defintely thrown in the most subtle of ways.

Keep watching the clip above to hear more from Jason Lee on “acting black,” his new TV show with co-host Melyssa Ford and his “friendship” with K. Michelle.

photos