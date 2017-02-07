News & Gossip
SMH! Drug Dealer Who Had His Sentence Commuted By Obama Faces Jail Time Again

He must not enjoy total freedom.

Barack Obama & Joe Biden

The saying “you can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make them drink” is ringing truer than ever for former President Barack Obama.

The New York Post reports that Robert M. Gill, whose life sentence on drug charges was commuted by Obama, is back behind bars after cops caught him with more than two pounds of cocaine following a high-speed chase.

According to federal court papers, Gill met with his probation officers and then went to the parking lot of a food market to buy more than two pounds of cocaine. He met a person who gave him a black backpack that he placed in his vehicle. A sheriff’s deputy in an unmarked car then tried to stop him. The former Texas inmate took off and embarked on a high-speed chase, in which he eventually collided with another vehicle and deputies were able to disable his car.

Officers found the cocaine in the backpack and arrested him. Gill’s lawyer, Ronald Schmidt, told reporters,“I’m so disappointed to hear that he got arrested again.” The former drug dealer was initially imprisoned in 1990 for cocaine and heroin distribution before Obama set him free along with 1,715 other nonviolent federal inmates in 2015.

Gill has been charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and was held without bail. He faces a return to prison for up to 40 years.

photos