Taraji P. Henson’s Latest M.A.C. Collection Will Help Those Affected By HIV Or AIDS

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Still looking for that perfect shade of red for Valentine’s Day? You just may be in luck, because actress Taraji P. Henson has finally dropped her M.A.C. line with fuchsia based lip colors that scream sexy. As part of M.A.C’s ongoing #VIVAGLAM 2017 campaign, 100% of the proceeds from Taraji’s line will be donated towards helping those who are affected by HIV or AIDS.

The fuchsia colors come in a matte and shimmery base, enclosed in beautiful pink and red applicators with Taraji’s signature.

Taraji’s Empire co-star, Jussie Smollet joins her in the campaign, where he poses with her in the ad as she sports the fuchsia based lipstick.

The M.A.C. Viva Glam campaign has been in effect since 1994, fighting against AIDS and HIV. There’s been a lot of hype and excitement since Taraji first started talking about her featured line in 2016. Now that it’s finally here, it’s sure to sell out fast and support a worthy cause.

Have you tried Taraji’s fuchsia lipstick yet?

