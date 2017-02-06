Music
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning A Young Money Reunion Tour?

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Drake And Future Perform At The Forum

Source: Harmony Gerber / Getty


When Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne posted reunion photos on Instagram last week, our first thought was there’s new music on the way – but it sounds like what the Young Money artists actually have in store for fans is far greater than a collaboration.

Last night at the O2 Arena, Drake hinted at a world tour alongside the Nickster and their mentor:

“I just got off the phone with Nicki and she told me to tell y’all, ‘Hello,” Drake said to the crowd, before adding, “We might have to do something special, we might have to do some Young Money reunion shit out here this summer. I might have to bring all my friends from America, all my friends from Canada, the whole OVO. So listen, this is the last chance tonight. It’s up to each and every one of yall. If you ready to work with me, I’ma work with you. We gon’ come back and kill this shit.”

Drake also has his impending playlist collaboration with Apple, titled More life, on the way. Between that, new music with the YM fam, and a possible tour, we’ve got a lot to look forward to.

See him hint at the tour above.

