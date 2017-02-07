NEW and NOW | Kid Ink “Swish” ft/ 2Chainz [EXPLICIT]

Let me start by saying that I haven’t been feeling a lot of Kid Inks music lately because of its cross over appeal. I do like this joint because it’s more rapping and less singing like the old Kid. Happy to hear him spitting again and dropping music, that to me, is more hip hop. #Wekruzin #TheNigthtShow #NightRiders

